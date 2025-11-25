Court adjourns Obiano’s N4b money-laundering trial indefinitely

The Federal High Court in Abuja has indefinitely adjourned the trial of former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, who faces allegations of laundering N4 billion in state funds. The adjournment was granted on Tuesday following a request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) legal team.

EFCC counsel S.O. Obila told Justice Mohammed Umar that lead prosecuting counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), had instructed that the matter be adjourned sine die to allow Justice Inyang Ekwo, who had presided over the case from the beginning, to conclude the proceedings.

“In the light of this, I have the instruction of the lead prosecuting counsel in this case, Mr Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), to apply to the Chief Judge that since we had called nine witnesses before the previous judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, we should wait for him to return and conclude the matter,” Obila said.

The defence, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Onyechi Ikpeazu, did not oppose the request. After considering both sides, Justice Umar adjourned the case indefinitely.

Obiano, who was arraigned on 24 January 2024, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging the diversion of public funds during his tenure as governor. Among the allegations, he is accused of transferring more than N1.2 billion from the state’s security vote to a private company with no government affiliation, in breach of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. Security votes are funds allocated monthly to state governments exclusively for security operations.

The EFCC’s investigation also encompasses allegations of corruption, abuse of office, theft, and conspiracy.

Earlier in the trial, a Bureau De Change operator, Ayuba Tanko, testified that he received N416 million through proxy accounts linked to Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd. during Obiano’s administration, denying under cross-examination that he ever dealt directly with the former governor.

Obiano’s legal team had previously filed a motion to quash the charges, arguing a lack of evidence and describing the case as an abuse of judicial process. Justice Ekwo dismissed the application, ruling that the EFCC has the authority to investigate and prosecute financial offences and that the sufficiency of evidence cannot be assessed at a preliminary stage.

The trial has faced multiple delays, including a challenge to the court’s jurisdiction by Obiano, which was eventually struck out. Obiano had been placed on the EFCC watchlist shortly after leaving office in 2022 and was arrested at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport days later.

The indefinite adjournment means that proceedings will remain on hold until Justice Ekwo is available to resume the trial.