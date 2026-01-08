Court admits Malami, son, wife to N1.5b bail in alleged N9b money laundering charge

•Judge warns lawyers, litigants against compromise

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to bail in the sum of N500 million pending his trial in the alleged N9 billion money laundering offences brought against him by the Federal Government. Malami is to produce two sureties who would stand for him in the like sum.

Justice Nwite, in a ruling on a bail application by Malami and two others yesterday, ordered that the two sureties must have landed properties in Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarimpa within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Documents of the properties are to be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, while the sureties are also to depose to an affidavit of means.

The ex-AGF is to deposit his travelling documents with the court and must not travel out of the country without the express permission of the court.

Besides, Malami and his sureties were also ordered to deposit their two recent passport photographs with the court. The former justice minister had been ordered to be remanded in Kuje prison pending his perfection of the bail conditions.

The same bail terms were extended to the son, Abdulaziz Malami, his mother, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajia Asabe Bashir.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a 16-count money laundering charge against Malami, his son and wife. The presiding judge, however, warned lawyers and litigants appearing before him in the ongoing trial to desist from approaching him for any form of favour.

EFCC, in a statement after yesterday’s proceedings, said the trial judge cautioned that his leniency should not be mistaken for weakness, stressing that the law would not be bent under his watch.

The judge thereafter fixed February 17 for the commencement of the trial of the corruption charges.

“I want to admonish and warn counsel and litigants that they should know the type of court they are appearing before. All judges are not the same. Irrespective of my familiarity with you, when I am dealing with any case, do not approach me,” Justice Nwite said.

According to him, the best service lawyers could render to their clients is to engage competent legal representation, noting that any attempt to tarnish his name would be firmly resisted.