Court admits Malami, son, wife to N500m bail each in alleged N9b money laundering case

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has admitted former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to bail in the sum of N500 million pending his trial in the N9 billion money laundering case brought against him by the federal government.

Malami is to produce two sureties who will stand for him in the like sum.

Justice Nwite in a ruling on bail application by Malami and two others on Wednesday ordered that the two sureties must have landed properties in Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarimpa areas of the FCT.

The documents of the properties are to be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court while the sureties are also to depose to affidavit of means.

Malami is to deposit his travelling documents with the Court and must not travel out of the country without the express permission of the court.

Besides, the former AGF and his sureties were also ordered to deposit their two recent passport photographs with the court.

Meanwhile, Malami has been ordered to be remanded in Kuje prison pending his perfection of the bail conditions.

Justice Nwite fixed February 17 for commencement of trial of the corruption charges.

The same bail court was extended to Malami, son Abdulaziz Malami, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajia Asabe Bashir,.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a 16-count money laundering charge against Malami, his son and his wife.