Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Malami appears in court

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Tuesday, arrived at Court 8 of the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on alleged money laundering.

Malami arrived at the court at about 8:55 am in the company of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC will be arraigning the ex-minister alongside his son, Abubakar Malami, and Bashir Asabe, an employee of a firm linked to the former minister, Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, on a 16-count charge.

The trio will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite. However, as at the time of filing this report, the court is yet to begin sitting.

The anti-graft agency, in the charge, accused the defendants of carrying out various suspicious transactions and attempting to conceal the unlawful origin of billions of naira through bank accounts and property acquisitions across Abuja, Kano, and Kebbi.

They allegedly committed the offences between 2015 and 2025, a period that includes the eight years Malami served as the AGF during the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The commission alleged that Malami, his son, and Asabe conspired to disguise the origin of funds, acquire property indirectly, and retain sums they allegedly knew were proceeds of unlawful activity, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 (as amended) and 2022.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son directed Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal over N1 billion (N1,014,848,500) in a Sterling Bank account, knowing the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

Count two alleged that between September 2020 and February 2021, the duo allegedly concealed more than N600 million (N600,013,460.40) through the same company.