Court declares Jan. 7 for ruling on Malami, wife, son’s bail plea

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, fixed January 7 for a ruling on the bail applications filed by Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF); his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz and wife, Bashir Asabe.

The judge fixed the date after counsel for the defence, Joseph Daudu, SAN, and the EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the case.

EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, named the ex-minister, Hajia Bashir Asabe and Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively in the money laundering case.

The anti-graft agency accused the defendants of carrying out various suspicious transactions and attempting to conceal the unlawful origin of billions of naira through bank accounts and property acquisitions across Abuja, Kano and Kebbi.

They allegedly committed the offences between 2015 and 2025, a period that includes the eight years Malami served as the AGF during the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The commission alleged that Malami, his son, and Asabe conspired to disguise the origin of funds, acquire property indirectly, and retain sums they allegedly knew were proceeds of unlawful activity, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 (as amended) and 2022.