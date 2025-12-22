Court dismisses KWAM 1’s application to stop selection process for next Awujale

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, on Monday dismissed an application filed by the Fuji Musician, Otunba Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, seeking to stop the selection process of the next Awujale.

Recalled that Ayinde, who is from Fidipote rulling house had approached the court to challenge the committee in charge of the installation process of the new Awujale on why only Fusengbuwa rulling house should produce the next Awujale.

The Fuji musician had filed a suit against Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Chairman the Fusengbuwa rulling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, at the State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, from proceeding with the process pending the outcome of his lawsuit.

Other respondents in a suit number: HC3/238/2025 include: the Executive Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Commissioner For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Secretary to Ijebu-Ode Local Government, the Chairman Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council.

But, the court, led by Justice A. A. Omoniyi, ruled on Monday that the application lacked merit and refused to grant an interim injunction to halt the selection process for the next Awujale.

Even though the court denied the injunction, it ordered an accelerated hearing, scheduling January 14, 2026, for the case to begin.

Ayinde’ s lawsuit alleges that the Awujale succession process breaches the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law and violates his constitutional rights.

However, in a swift move, the State Government cancelled the ongoing Awujale selection process few days after the court challenge.

Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, confirmed the government’s decision to restart the process, citing procedural errors that could spark further litigation.

“The government wants strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale” Yusuf said.