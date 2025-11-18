Court dismisses objection in ANLCA power tussle, backs Adewusi’s mandate

Justice Akintunde Savage of a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has dismissed a preliminary objection challenging the suit filed by the current executive of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Muritala Mohammed Airport Command (MMAC) chapter.

The ruling clears the way for the executives, led by Prince Bamgbala Abayomi Adewusi, to continue in office.

Justice Savage held that the objection lacked merit, noting that the present suit involves different parties and causes of action from a previous judgment by the Badagry division. The judge awarded ₦25,000 in costs to the claimants.

The applicants in the suit include Adewusi, Davis Ben Chukwuneye, Sylvester Osa Iyamu, Lekwauwa Ifeanyi Valentine and Okere.

The respondents are Akindele Pius Temitope, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, Prince Over Chukwurah, Mr. Emenike Kingsley Nwokeoji, Elder Olumide Francis Fakalu and other members of the National Executive Committee of ANLCA.

Following the judgment, Adewusi expressed appreciation to members for their support during the leadership dispute and called for the immediate reopening of the MMAC secretariat.

He stated that both the court ruling and the findings of the Nigerian Police affirmed him as the legitimate chairman.

Speaking to newsmen, Adewusi said the court confirmed that his tenure remains valid and that he could not be removed by his opponents, noting that the association’s constitution was not properly considered in attempts to oust him.

He also highlighted that a pending appeal does not undermine his authority.

Adewusi thanked the National President of ANLCA, Mr. Emenike Nwokeoji, the Inspector General of Police, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Customs Area Controller and the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, for their intervention during the crisis.

He called on members and opponents to prioritise unity, professionalism and internal democracy.

The chairman also directed the immediate return of all association property currently held by individuals, warning that vehicles and other items not returned within five working days will be classified as missing or stolen.

He emphasised that the directive aims to restore order and accountability, not to victimize anyone.

“Our priority is to maintain harmony and protect the integrity of our operations. Every member should contribute positively to the progress of the association so that we can all enjoy the benefits of a stable and democratically run organisation,” Adewusi said.