Court restrains Rivers Assembly, CJ from impeaching Fubara, deputy

A Rivers State High Court in Oyibo Local Government Area, sitting in Port Harcourt, has issued an interim order of injunction against the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and 25 others, including the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of Rivers State, restraining them from proceeding with the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The order restrained the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, from receiving, forwarding, considering and/or however acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication from the first to the twenty-seventh defendants for the purpose of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days.

The presiding judge, Justice F. A. Fiberesima, in a ruling on a motion ex parte in two separate suits by Governor Fubara and the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma-Ordu, also granted leave to the claimant applicants to serve the interim order, the originating processes in the suits and all other subsequent processes meant for the first to the thirty-first defendants at the gate of the Rivers State Assembly quarters.

The court also directed that the interim order and the originating processes in the suits be served on the thirty-second defendant, who is the Chief Judge of the state, through any staff of the judiciary at the Chief Judge’s Chambers within the High Court premises.

Justice F. A. Fiberesima thereafter adjourned the case to January 23, 2026, for motion.