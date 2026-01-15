Rivers Assembly’s impeachment momentum stalls as ultimatum against Fubara expires

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday failed to reconvene at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum it issued to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, raising fresh questions about the next phase of the unfolding political crisis in the state.

The development appears to signal a twist in the prolonged standoff between the House, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, and the executive arm of government, as lawmakers did not sit as earlier scheduled.

Recall that during its plenary on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the House served a notice of alleged gross misconduct on the governor and his deputy, citing accusations including the demolition of the Assembly complex and expenditure without legislative approval, among others.

At the sitting, the lawmakers invoked Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution and adjourned plenary to January 15, 2026.

However, checks by The Guardian at the Assembly’s usual sitting venue on Thursday showed no legislative activity, as the gates were shut and security personnel were seen manning the entrance.

It was gathered that the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi George, had earlier informed journalists covering the Assembly that the House would not sit on Thursday.

The development came amid heightened public anticipation, with residents awaiting updates on the impeachment process following the expiration of the ultimatum.

Earlier in the week, four members of the House addressed journalists in Port Harcourt, appealing to their colleagues to suspend the impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy and instead pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.

The lawmakers — Minority Leader Sylvanus Nwankwo (Omuma Constituency); Peter Abbey (Degema Constituency); Barile Nwakoh (Khana Constituency I); and Emilia Amadi (Obio/Akpor Constituency II) — said the impeachment move required deep reflection and extensive consultation.

According to them, the decision to make a public appeal followed interventions by respected elders and leaders within and outside Rivers State, who urged restraint, dialogue and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, sources told The Guardian that President Bola Tinubu and some Abuja-based top political leaders were displeased with the impeachment moves against the governor, a development believed to have influenced the unfolding events.

Despite the political tension, Governor Fubara has remained unperturbed, continuing with his official duties while deliberately avoiding any reference to the political impasse at both public and private engagements.