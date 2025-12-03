Cross River govt advances payroll integration for new recruits

The Cross River State Government has announced significant progress in integrating newly recruited workers into its payroll system, following months of verification and onboarding.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Accountant General, a total of 1,221 new employees were successfully added to the payroll between September and November 2025.

Providing a breakdown of the figures, the Accountant General disclosed that 180 staff were onboarded in September, 281 in October, and 559 newly-employed personnel in November.

In addition, 201 Forest Guards (Batch 1) have been fully integrated into the payroll as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s environmental and security operations.

The statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in workforce administration. It assured that every duly employed worker would be accurately captured and promptly remunerated.

“The government remains committed to ensuring that every eligible employee is included in the system without delay,” the Accountant General said.

It further noted that the payroll onboarding exercise is still ongoing, with more verified workers scheduled for capture in December.

The continued integration is part of the government’s wider workforce reform aimed at improving service delivery across ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Accountant General commended the newly employed staff for their patience throughout the verification process and urged them to remain dedicated to their duties as the government works toward seamless payroll inclusion for all.