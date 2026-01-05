Cross River Police Command gets new PPRO

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Cross River State Police Command.

ASP Sunday Akata, an indigene of Edo State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2022, after successfully completing a rigorous five-year training programme at the Nigeria Police Academy, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Biochemistry.

During his training and service, ASP Eitokpah underwent several specialised professional courses, including Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism Course at the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State; Citizenship and Leadership Training Course at Shere Hills, Jos; Forensic Analysis Course on Basic Crime Scene Management at Wudil, Kano State; Basic Detective Course at Wudil, Kano State; and Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos (Course 77/23).

He is a certified Advanced Facilitator for the Nigeria Police Reform Programme and a member of the National Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA), Abuja.

ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata has served in various capacities with remarkable professionalism, discipline, and versatility.

His postings include Divisional Traffic Officer, A Division, Calabar; and Officer-in-Charge, Cross River State Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU), until his recent deployment as the Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command.