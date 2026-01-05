Police confirm abduction of two brothers in Edo community

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two brothers in Auchi, Etsako West Local Council of the state. The victims, identified as Ibrahim and Tahir Abu, were reportedly abducted on January 2, 2026, an incident that has thrown their Iyetse Clan in the Utsogun Heritage Zone into panic.

Ibrahim, who is currently undergoing housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, was said to have been abducted alongside his brother while attempting to access his residence after work.

A family source said the abduction occurred in front of Ibrahim’s residence off City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, as he was opening his gate after returning from work.

“This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. A young doctor whose only crime is serving humanity has now become another victim of insecurity,” the source said, calling on security agencies and the Edo State Government to ensure the victims’ safe and unconditional release.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the command, in collaboration with other security agencies had launched an intensive search and rescue operation.

“Yes, this unfortunate incident was brought to the attention of the Edo State Police Command on January 2, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m.,” she said.

“Upon receipt of a distress call reporting the kidnapping of two brothers, Abu Ibrahim Babatunde and Abu Tahir, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Division, was immediately deployed to the scene and subsequently mobilised operatives in collaboration with vigilantes, forest guards and community safety partnership volunteers who are conversant with the forest terrain.

“Aggressive search and rescue operations within the forest have been ongoing since last night, and the command assures the family and the general public that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

“Further developments will be communicated as events unfold,” she added.