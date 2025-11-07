CSO hails emergence of Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as FUOYE VC

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has applauded the appointment of Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as the 5th Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), describing it as “a right step in the right direction.”

In a statement signed by Ambassador Ayobami Olarewaju, the coalition said Prof. Ogunwole’s emergence has finally brought an end to the series of crises that previously unsettled the institution. CCSG noted that his appointment followed one of the most transparent and credible selection processes in the Nigerian university system.

According to the group, the integrity demonstrated by the Governing Council, led by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (OFR, CON, SAN), restored confidence in the institution’s leadership. It commended Ndoma-Egba for his “doggedness, vision, and transparent leadership” throughout the exercise.

The coalition further stressed that the controversies surrounding the succession of outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, were largely driven by vested interests. It praised the merit-based appointment of Prof. Ogunwole—former Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo—as a decision that reflects excellence, experience, and proven leadership.

CCSG also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Visitor to the University, for ensuring fairness, transparency, and adherence to due process in the selection process. Similar commendation was extended to the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, for his supportive role.

“We commend President Tinubu for allowing merit to triumph over political considerations. We equally salute the Governing Council for its exemplary leadership. The emergence of Prof. Ogunwole marks a new dawn of stability, academic excellence, and renewed hope for FUOYE,” the statement read.

The coalition congratulated Prof. Ogunwole on his appointment, expressing confidence that his extensive academic and administrative experience will further elevate FUOYE as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions of learning and research.

CCSG also called on staff, students, and the host communities to fully support the new Vice Chancellor in the effort to advance the university’s development.

Additionally, the coalition cautioned staff members allegedly collaborating with external actors to tarnish the institution’s reputation to desist immediately. It warned that those involved in “malicious campaigns” will be exposed, insisting that the university’s hard-earned reputation must not be undermined.

“They should focus on their primary assignments and join hands with the Council Chairman, the current Vice Chancellor, and the incoming Vice Chancellor to continue raising the bar of development at FUOYE. The institution has emerged as the best among its peers established in the same year in all aspects. We will not tolerate any malicious attempts to tarnish its reputation,” the coalition stated.