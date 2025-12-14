CSOs alarmed over legislators’ meddling in exam bodies

Civil society organisations have expressed worries about what they described as legislative interference by National Assembly members in the affairs of examination bodies.

This followed alleged intimidation and financial extortion by House Committees targeting examination bodies in Nigeria.

The groups spoke at a joint press conference in Abuja. Speaking on behalf of the groups, Convener of the Social Transparency and Youth Leadership Advancement Initiative, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, condemned what he described as a growing trend of undue pressure on examination bodies under the guise of legislative oversight.

He said such actions, if left unchecked, could undermine the integrity, independence and effectiveness of institutions responsible for conducting national examinations.

While admitting that the National Assembly has the constitutional mandate to carry out oversight functions, Jacob said this responsibility must be exercised with transparency, restraint and respect for due process.

According to him, repeated summons, threats of sanctions and alleged demands for financial inducements from examination bodies amount to abuse of power and could compromise the credibility of the education system.

He warned that these practices create an atmosphere of fear and distraction for agencies already grappling with operational challenges.

The civil society groups further expressed concern that persistent interference could erode public confidence in examination bodies such as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), whose roles are critical to the future of Nigerian students.

The groups argued that politicising the activities of these institutions may lead to compromised examinations, lowered standards and unfair outcomes for candidates nationwide. They called on lawmakers to focus on policy formulation and constructive engagement rather than coercive tactics.

In their demands, the organisations urged the leadership of the National Assembly to investigate the allegations against the affected House Committees and ensure accountability where wrongdoing is established.

They also called on anti-corruption agencies to independently probe claims of extortion and intimidation.

The CSOs reaffirmed their commitment to defending institutional independence and pledged to continue advocating for reforms that protect Nigeria’s education sector from political interference.

“We call on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to remove the lawmaker and refer him for a thorough investigation by the House Committee on Ethics as a matter of urgent national importance.

“Failure to remove him and subject him to proper investigation will lead to a national protest at the National Assembly to demand a comprehensive inquiry into his activities in the House,” Jacob threatened.