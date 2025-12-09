CSOs urge EFCC, ICPC to probe Wike’s assets

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to scrutinise the assets and lifestyles of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as well as other political office holders whose wealth and properties seem inconsistent with their declared assets and lawful earnings as public servants.

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC), in collaboration with International Non-Governmental Organisations, Social Movements, and Civil Society Organisations, made the appeal at a press conference to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, with the theme ‘Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.’

The ERC National Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo, stated that the call was necessary following the FCT Minister’s public admission that he owns a Rolls Royce. He noted that this disclosure raises serious concerns about the source of the minister’s wealth, as the vehicle’s value is significantly out of line with his legitimate earnings as a public servant.

He also pointed out that, despite growing concerns, neither the EFCC nor the ICPC has invited the FCT Minister for questioning, even though there are clear legal provisions empowering anti-corruption agencies to act in cases of suspected illicit wealth.

While calling for the operationalisation of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2022, they called on the anti-graft agencies to

recover any assets found to be proceeds of corruption, not only from ministers, but similar action be extended to all public office holders.

According to him, corruption has remained a defining feature of Nigeria’s governance despite 25 years of democracy, lamenting that the menace continues to undermine national development, erode public trust, weaken institutions, and intensify insecurity.

Citing reports by Chatham House and the World Bank, he noted that Nigeria ranks among the 40 most corrupt countries globally, with corruption costing the country more than $550 billion since independence, according to Transparency International.

He said corruption has diverted resources from education, healthcare and infrastructure, deepening poverty and inequality.

“Corruption has eroded the basis for Nigeria’s economic prosperity and negatively impacted its growth,” he stated.

Taiwo noted that Sections 74 and 77 of POCA empower anti-graft agencies to investigate and confiscate properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, even without a conviction.

“Allowing politicians to flaunt unmerited wealth on national television without consequences is dangerous,” he warned, saying such impunity fuels public anger, youth disillusionment, migration and even violent extremism.

They urged the EFCC and ICPC to immediately investigate Wike’s assets, prosecute him if found guilty, and recover any assets linked to corruption. They also called for similar action against all public officials whose wealth is inconsistent with their declared assets and legitimate income.