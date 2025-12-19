CSOs task FG on recognition of Kano ex-graft czar

The Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), a coalition of 130 civil society and community-based organisations, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to immediately halt what it described as the harassment, intimidation and humiliation of former Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, and declare him a national anti-graft hero.



The group also called on the National Assembly to fast-track the Whistleblower Protection Bill, saying its passage would empower whistleblowers and strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive.



The demands were made yesterday at a press briefing in Lagos, with the theme: “Corruption and the Rule of Law: Nigerians Must Stand Up to Support Anti-Corruption Campaigns for Peace and Sustainable Development.”

NHRC’s Deputy President, Babatunde Adeleke, said civil rights groups were deeply concerned about alleged threats to Rimingado’s life and that of his family, following his exposure of what he described as “stupendous corruption” by politicians in Kano State.

According to him, declaring Rimingado a national hero would inspire millions of Nigerians.

The coalition further urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take over all corruption cases initiated by the PCACC under Rimingado’s leadership, and demand that all criminal proceedings instituted against him be discontinued.



It also warned that politicians indicted through Rimingado’s investigations should be held responsible should any harm come to him.



“During his tenure, he launched intensive investigations into public finances based on complaints received from members of the public. He carried out his duties diligently and in good faith to God and humanity. In the process, he uncovered corruption amounting to over N20 billion. He refused to be politically influenced and remained a loyal servant of the people,” the group said.



The NHRC recalled that the PCACC was established in April 2005 to combat corruption in Kano State.



It expressed concern that the police had allegedly initiated criminal investigations into matters already before the courts, describing the move as contrary to Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution.



“We are deeply worried that the police are investigating issues that are sub judice. It is prejudicial and unlawful for law enforcement agencies to harass or malign an individual who filed corruption charges on behalf of the state against politicians who undermine democracy and human prosperity,” Adeleke stated.