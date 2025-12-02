CSOs unlock N5b climate finance at LG level in five years

A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations (CSOs) has unlocked N5 billion in climate adaptation funding at the local council level over the past five years, supporting community-led projects in climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods and fiscal accountability across the country.

Oxfam Country Director, John Makina, disclosed this at close-out of the five-year African Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) and Fair for All (F4A) programmes in Abuja, organised by Oxfam Nigeria and its partners, including Connected Development (CODE), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and BudgIT Foundation.

Makina described the initiative as a five-year journey of empowerment, accountability and systemic change, stating that citizen-led interventions have reshaped governance and climate action across the country.

According to Makina, the funding has already facilitated key community projects, including the cultivation of over 15,500 tree seedlings, distribution of 3,500 clean cooking stoves in Bauchi State, and training of 256 volunteers including persons with disabilities in climate-smart livelihoods.

He said women engaged in these initiatives earned between N150,000 and N300,000 from sustainable enterprises.

Beyond climate resilience, he said programmes strengthened civic engagement and transparency.

“We are not simply closing the project; we are celebrating a journey that has shifted power, amplified voices, and placed citizens at the centre of governance, climate justice and economic accountability,” Makina said.

According to him, three Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) were established, a 10 per cent oil derivation proposal was submitted to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, and more than 10 million Nigerians were reached through the Follow the Money media campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, CISLAC’s Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the programmes delivered ‘transformative reforms, bold advocacy and unprecedented community-led impact’ across Nigeria.

Rafsanjani noted other gains, including $1.048 billion approved for port rehabilitation, the digitalisation of the tax system, and the passage of four new tax laws effective January 2026.

He said: “Fair tax monitor evidence led to national debate on progressive taxation, review of tax waivers, digitalisation of the tax system, and passage of four new tax laws effective January 2026.

“Twenty-one state tax justice and governance platforms were established, including Abuja, coordinating reforms and promoting accountability.”

The CISLAC boss stressed that communities continue to demand transparency and that these reforms must outlast Oxfam’s funding.

“We cannot fold our arms simply because there is no more funding from Oxfam. The work must continue because inequalities persist, fiscal leakages weaken growth and communities still demand transparency.

“Unlike some international NGOs that overshadow local organisations, Oxfam empowered local groups to lead development work in their own communities,” he added.