ICPC, works ministry launch nationwide audit of 760 road projects worth N36tn

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Federal Ministry of Works have jointly embarked on an unprecedented nationwide audit of 760 federal road projects valued at more than N36 trillion.

This is according to a statement released by J. Okor Odey, spokesperson for the anti-graft commission, which described the feat as one of the most extensive infrastructure verification exercises in Nigeria’s history.

Odey said the Special Tracking Exercise, which commenced on November 14, 2025, deploys combined teams of ICPC investigators, engineers from the Works Ministry, and independent experts from professional bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS).

According to the statement, the audit teams are currently operating across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to conduct physical verification and performance assessments of the targeted projects.

The initiative aims to close financial leakages, strengthen procurement integrity, and guarantee that Nigeria’s massive investments in road infrastructure yield real value for citizens.

The commission said key objectives of the exercise include enhancing fiscal governance, exposing and deterring contract fraud, enforcing contractor accountability, and recovering funds from inflated or failed projects.

The commission emphasised that the collaborative approach was designed to ensure sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure delivery nationwide.

The field activities involve detailed inspections of project sites, scrutiny of contract documents, and evaluation of deliverables.

The commission promised that at the end of the state-by-state assessments, findings would be compiled into a comprehensive national audit report. This will form the basis for sanctions, financial recoveries, and other enforcement actions against individuals or companies implicated in wrongdoing.

“This exercise represents a proactive, system-driven approach to safeguarding our national infrastructure investments,” the commission stated.

“Tracking 760 projects of this magnitude underscores our resolve to partner with government institutions in closing leakages, promoting accountability, and ensuring that public projects translate into tangible public good.”

The ICPC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening transparency in public procurement and ensuring full value for every naira allocated to federal road projects.

In other news, Justice Josephine Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Jabi, Abuja, has affirmed the powers of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate scholarship funds in Kano State.

Officials from the Kano State Ministry of Higher Education, led by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Hadi Bala, and those from the Kano State Scholarship Board, had dragged the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the ICPC before the court, alleging that invitations sent to them by the commission violated their fundamental rights.

Their invitation, which requested that the officials provide documents and clarification on allegations against them, was part of the ICPC’s investigation into a petition received by the commission, alleging financial impropriety in the administration of scholarship funds in the state.

Delivering judgment in the case brought before the court in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2857/2025, the judge upheld the power of the anti-graft agency to carry out its statutory mandate of investigation.

Justice Obanor held that an invitation letter from ICPC for investigative purposes does not constitute a breach of fundamental rights.