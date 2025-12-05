CSOs urge NASS to conclude 2025 constitution review without delay

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the National Assembly to conclude the 2025 constitution review without further delay.

In a statement on Thursday, several CSOs, including WOMANIFESTO, WILAN Global, The Osasu Show (TOS) Foundation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), The Women International, I-teach Africa and the National Secretariat for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign, expressed deep concern over the House of Representatives’ decision to delay consideration of the Constitution Review Report covering 44 critical amendments.

National Secretariat for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign Coalition

They all agreed that Nigeria cannot afford further uncertainty on reforms essential to national security, democratic trust, and effective governance.

According to them, these amendments speak directly to Nigerians’ daily realities—safer communities, empowered local governments, credible elections, a stronger judiciary, and a more accountable state.

They argued that citizens across all geopolitical zones have shown unwavering commitment through submissions, hearings, and consultations, meaning that they have delivered on their part, therefore, the lawmakers must now deliver on theirs.

“Scrutiny is necessary, but delays are dangerous. Insecurity is worsening, local governments are failing, voter confidence is dropping, and democratic legitimacy is eroding. Electoral reforms are especially urgent,” the statement read in part.

They added that expediting immediate action on the Constitution Review Report will go a long way in making the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) carry out its duties more efficiently without bias.

“With INEC’s timetable already set and party primaries concluding by July 2026, any further hesitation risks locking the country into yet another flawed election cycle,” the CSOs said.

“These reforms are not just important—they are urgent, overdue, and vital to national stability.

“The National Assembly must show leadership and conclude the 2025 Constitution Review before the end of this year. Every delay weakens public trust; decisive action can strengthen democracy and steady the nation ahead of 2027.”

The CSOs added that they remain committed to mobilising citizens, engaging lawmakers, and holding institutions accountable until meaningful reform is achieved.