Customs agents kick as shipping lines begin 60% port charges, others

Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Western Zone, have kicked against the shipping lines’ increase in import documentation fees by 30 per cent and Port Additional Charges by 60 per cent, with the new rates slated to take effect from January 1, 2026.

In a statement by the Coordinator of the Western Zone, Femi Anifowose, yesterday, the Customs agents criticised the proposed upward review of local charges by shipping companies operating in Lagos ports, describing it as arbitrary and unjustifiable adjustments, particularly those introduced by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

According to the provided data, the revised MSC tariffs indicate that Import Documentation fees for 20ft containers would rise from N45,000 to N58,500, while those for 40ft containers would increase from N72,000 to N93,600.

Also, Port Additional Charges for 20ft containers will move from N50,000 to N80,000, and 40ft containers from N100,000 to N160,000, all effective January 1, 2026.

The Customs agents warned that such increments could disrupt cargo clearance and port operations if implemented.

Anifowose noted that ANLCA had appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene urgently by directing the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and regulatory bodies, especially the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), to halt the increment pending proper industry consultations.

He argued that the shipping lines failed to engage stakeholders or offer a credible justification for the price hike.

“There is no reasonable economic basis for these new charges, fuel prices have stabilised, forex volatility has eased, yet shipping companies continue to impose additional fees without transparency or justification,” Anifowose said.

He added that MSC convened what he termed an impromptu stakeholders’ meeting, issuing an invitation on December 23, 2025, and scheduling the session for December 30, 2025.

He explained that at the meeting, the revised charges were announced to take effect within 48 hours, an action he described as insensitive and poorly timed.

According to him, the timing prevented many importers, freight forwarders and officials of relevant government agencies from participating, thereby undermining genuine consultation.

He said the association was demanding the immediate suspension of the new tariff regime.

The group insists that any review of charges must be subjected to a transparent and well-coordinated engagement involving freight forwarders, shippers and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

The association warned that the persistent imposition of unilateral and exploitative fees might compel freight agents to withdraw services or embark on protests across Lagos ports.