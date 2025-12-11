Customs, NDLEA again seize Canadian loud in imported vehicles at Apapa port

Barely five days after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) uncovered 25.5kg of cocaine in a Brazilian-flagged vessel, both agencies have seized Canadian Loud, an expensive strain of cannabis concealed inside an imported vehicle.

The seizure followed incredible intelligence provided by the NDLEA, as both agencies uncovered a total of 2,374 packages of cannabis concealed in 55 bags hidden inside a 1x20ft container with No FCIU 6369526, laden with two vehicles. Total weight of the illicit drug is 1,187kg.

In a statement today by the Customs Public Relations Officer of Apapa Port Command, Isah Sulaiman, both agencies, in the course of joint examination, discovered the seizure, which has been taken into the custody of the NDLEA.

According to the NCS, a breakdown of the drugs indicates that they were packed in 500 grammes per sachet.

Speaking on the seizure, the Customs Area Controller of Apapa Port Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, commended the robust synergy between the NCS and NDLEA while reiterating the service’s zero tolerance for smuggling.

A few days ago, I stated that no consignment will exit our control from this port without due check. Our synergy as agencies of government will always put us ahead of criminal elements.

“No matter the volume of trade we are processing, we will never sacrifice national security and economy for any form of trade. While we are focused on collecting maximum revenue for the government, our eagle-eyed officers are activated to be alert at all times,” he said.

Oshoba warned that traders, importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and licensed customs agents who dare the NCS resolve this Yuletide season and beyond will face the full wrath of the law.

He said investigations are ongoing on this seizure, and we shall bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the deadline for beneficiaries of the Fast Track Scheme to migrate to the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Programme.

The new date is now January 1, 2026, moving from the previous deadline of December 31, 2025.

Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, announced the new date in a communique signed by the national Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said that the “Existing Fast Track beneficiaries who have not yet completed their migration are advised to initiate their AEO applications through the official platform at aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.”

He explained that the extension aims to provide operators with sufficient time to meet the programme’s requirements and secure AEO certification without disrupting their business operations.