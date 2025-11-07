Dangote to showcase new products, innovations at Lagos Trade Fair

Honda promises to improve Nigeria’s economy

As part of its strategies to boost market share and deepen customers’ loyalty, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), and other companies under the Group are set to headline the Lagos International Trade Fair with an array of new products and innovations.

The Fair kicks off today, November 7, 2025, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos. Group Chief/Branding and Communications Officer of the firm, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on the firm’s readiness for the Fair, said: “This year marks 25 years of Dangote Sugar’s existence, as such, a major overhaul of our Apapa Refinery is ongoing to further position Dangote sugar to meet customers’ requirement.

ALSO, Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Limited has promised to participate in the Lagos International Trade Fair to support Nigeria’s economic growth. Head, Sales and Logistics of the firm, Remi Adams, who gave the assurance at a media briefing held at the company’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, said the firm sees the trade fair as a valuable opportunity to engage directly with customers, showcase their latest information and strengthen their presence in Nigerian markets.

He said that the company had plans to improve Nigeria’s economic growth in Lagos and Nigeria at large. Also, the Factory Manager, Shoji Suzuki, said: “The Lagos International Trade Fair provides an excellent platform to connect directly with our customers, showcase our engineering excellence, and offer them great value. We’re excited to be part of this event and look forward to welcoming visitors.”