Lagos socialite, club supervisor arraigned over illegal drug activities

A Lagos socialite and entertainer, Mike Nwalie, widely known as Pretty Mike has been arraigned over alleged illegal drug activities before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos

Nwalie, the proprietor of Proxy Lagos Night Club, was arraigned alongside the 32- year- old club supervisor, Joachim Hillary, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The duo were arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession, and allowing the use of the club premises for illegal drug activities.

The prosecution alleged that they committed the offence on October 30, 2025, and October 26, 2025, at the popular nightclub located at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NDLEA alleged both defendants conspired to organise a drug party at the club premises, adding that during a subsequent operation, agents allegedly recovered a significant cache of illicit substances.

The prosecution said items recovered included 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug, and 177 cylinders of Nitrous Oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. The cylinders of the said substance, described by the agency as harmful and abused, reportedly weighed 364.662 kilogrammes.

Their alleged offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Additionally, the supervisor, Hillary, was alleged to possess the 200 grammes of Cannabis sativa on or about October 25, 2025, at the same location, without lawful authority.

The prosecution said his act contravenes Section 20(1)(c) and is punishable under Section 20(2)(b) of the same Act.

The charge alleged that on or about October 26, 2025, Nwalie allowed the premises to be used for a drug party and drug dealing, contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the NDLEA Act.

Following their plea of not guilty to all the counts, the NDLEA counsel, Buhari Abdullahi, requested a trial date.However, counsel for the defendants, Dr B.S. Awosika (SAN), informed the court of a pending bail application on behalf of his clients.

Awosika pleaded with the court to grant bail to the defendants on the most liberal terms, insisting that they had no prior criminal records. He argued that the burden rests on the prosecution to show cause why bail should be denied.

Responding to their bail application, Abdullahi contended that the defendants had not provided sufficient material facts to justify bail and urged the court to dismiss the application and order an accelerated hearing instead.

In his ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that the burden lies on the prosecution to provide valid reasons why bail should be refused, noting that the defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The judge further stated that the essence of bail is to ensure that defendants appear in court to face trial. He consequently granted each defendant bail in the sum of ₦50,000,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa also ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, and that the defendants should remain in the custody of their counsel pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions and adjourned the trial to January 14, 2026.