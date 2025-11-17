David Mark, Peter Obi mourn editor Dan Agbese

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has expressed deep grief over the death of foremost editor and media icon, Dan Agbese.

Senator Mark described the passing of Agbese as a personal loss, noting that he has lost “a brother and a pathfinder of enormous value.”

According to Senator Mark, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Paul Mumeh, “The Nigerian media fraternity has been thrown into deep mourning following the passing of one of its finest professionals, Editor Dan Agbese, whose transition marks the end of an era defined by integrity, fearlessness, and an unwavering commitment to the truth.

“Editor Agbese was more than a newsroom leader. He was a national asset whose pen shaped public discourse, elevated journalistic standards, and inspired generations of young reporters across the country. His career was distinguished by excellence, depth, fairness, and courage, earning him a revered place among Nigeria’s most respected media icons.”

Senator Mark noted that Agbese’s death is a monumental loss not only to journalism but to the entire nation. “At a time when truth and accountability are more vital than ever, Nigeria has lost a voice that consistently stood for justice, ethical reporting, and national unity,” he said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Agbese’s family, colleagues, friends, and the entire media community, praying that they find strength and comfort in the legacy of a man who lived purposefully, worked tirelessly, and left an indelible mark on the profession he cherished.

He added: “As we honour the memory of Dan Agbese, we recommit ourselves to the values he upheld—professionalism, courage, and the pursuit of truth. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide the industry for years to come.”

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Agbese.

In a statement on Monday, Obi described Agbese as a “remarkable journalist, consummate columnist, and a passionate advocate for a better Nigeria,” noting that his lifelong commitment to truth and nation-building set him apart in the media landscape.

Obi said Agbese consistently used his pen to spotlight the country’s challenges while offering thoughtful perspectives that inspired hope for national renewal.

He added that the late journalist played a vital role in mentoring younger colleagues and strengthening the country’s journalistic tradition through decades of professional excellence.

The former Anambra State governor also recalled Agbese’s support during the electioneering period, praising his courage and integrity. “Mr. Dan stood by me, lending his voice and pen in support of my efforts to serve the people,” Obi stated.

He described Agbese’s passing as a significant loss to journalism and the nation, expressing prayers for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, colleagues, and all who were touched by his work.

Agbese, a respected voice in Nigerian media, was a founding member of Newswatch magazine and widely regarded as one of the country’s finest editorial minds.