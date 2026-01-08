Daystar expands outreach, feeds Lagos communities

Daystar Christian Centre has fed hundreds of individuals and families across Lagos with free food items and support through its yearly Love at Yuletide outreach.

The initiative, which reflects the church’s commitment to compassion and community impact, took place across all Daystar worship centres in Lagos – Ikorodu, Ikeja, Lekki, Alimosho, and Badagry.

Speaking on the culture of love that defines the church, Deputy Senior Pastor, Nike Adeyemi, emphasised that love must always be intentional and proactive.

“Our message has always been that love must be proactive. Every human being is important to God and to us as a church, and Love at Yuletide is one of the ways we live out this conviction,” she said.

At Daystar Christian Centre, the Love at Christmas outreach is not a one-off event but an expression of a broader culture of care. Through the church’s Benevolence Unit, food and medical support are provided monthly to individuals and families in need. The Christmas outreach serves as a culmination of these year-long efforts, extending help and hope to hundreds of beneficiaries across Lagos.

“In times of uncertainty, what humanity needs most is direction. God remains the ultimate leader and judge, ruling not with oppression, but with love and justice.”

No matter how broken the world may seem, His authority is compassionate, and His love is always calling us back,” Adeyemi noted.

One beneficiary, Mrs Margaret Olagbaju, expressed heartfelt gratitude, “This kind of love is not something I take for granted. Daystar has consistently shown us that we are valued and remembered. I pray that the church continues to grow and touch more lives.”