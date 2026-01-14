Defence minister warns Gumi, others against support for bandits

The Defence Minister, Lt.Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has warned Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and other persons in the country against including bandits in northern brotherhood.

General Musa on Wednesday in Maiduguri via a statement declared: “A friend of a thief is a thief,” warning Nigerians against supporting terrorists and bandits in any form.

He said that the warning statement is neither accidental nor symbolic; explaining that it is a clear response to narratives previously promoted by Sheikh Gumi, who described bandits’ hiding in the bush as “our brothers” and argued that society cannot do without them.

General Musa’s message draws a firm line between compassion and complicity. While empathy has its place, justifying or normalising terrorism only strengthens criminal networks that have devastated communities, displaced families, and claimed innocent lives.

Labeling bandits as “brothers” does not reduce violence it legitimizes and undermines national security efforts.

The Defence Minister’s warning reminds Nigerians that terrorism thrives not only on weapons but also on moral cover. Anyone who excuses, defends, or shields criminals through words, influence, or silence shares responsibility for the consequences. In matters of national security, neutrality is not an option.

Nigeria cannot defeat banditry and terrorism while dangerous rhetoric blurs the line between victims and perpetrators. The choice is clear: stand with the law and the nation, or be counted among those enabling crime.