‘Friend of a Thief is a Thief’, defence minister warns terrorist sponsors, bandits

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has urged Nigerians to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies while warning that anyone assisting terrorists, insurgents, bandits, or other criminal elements will face consequences.

He made the remarks on Saturday while serving as Special Guest of Honour at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026 Golf Tournament at the TYB Golf Resort and Country Club, Yar’Adua Barracks, Abuja.

General Musa said the Federal Government has tasked security agencies with a clear mandate to act decisively against those who threaten national security.

“I call on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces and security agencies and work for peace,” he said. “Those who are still supporting bandits, criminals, insurgents and terrorists should stop forthwith. As the saying goes, the friend of a thief is a thief. If we get to the battlefield and you are among them, whatever happens to them happens to you. It is therefore important for good Nigerians to provide necessary information to security agencies.”

He explained that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day serves both to honour fallen personnel and to acknowledge the sacrifices of serving members and their families.

“The significance is to ensure that members of the Armed Forces are not forgotten, that their sacrifices are appreciated, including the families of those who have passed on,” Musa said.

He added that the event also seeks to encourage serving personnel and reassure them of national support, noting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said the President had given the Armed Forces a clear mandate to maintain peace and security across Nigeria.

He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities promptly, emphasising that timely information can prevent attacks and save lives.

“As soon as you see something, say something, so that action can be taken. The Armed Forces are always ready to react. Security is everybody’s business, and Nigerians must support their Armed Forces to make the country safer,” Oluyede said. He also thanked Nigerians for their ongoing support of the military.

Brigadier General Nichols Ashinze, Captain of the TYB Golf Club, said the golf tournament was one of several activities scheduled for the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He noted that over 100 golfers were participating and highlighted the inclusion of the golfing community as a way to honour the Armed Forces.