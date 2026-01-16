Defence minister warns state govts against peace deals with bandits

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has warned state governments to immediately stop engaging in peace deals with bandits, describing such arrangements as counterproductive and harmful to Nigeria’s security efforts.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Gen. Musa said the Federal Government has consistently advised all levels of government against negotiating with armed groups, stressing that bandits cannot be trusted to honour any agreement.

“There will be no peace deal with bandits. We have advised all levels of government not to take that route because these bandits are not truthful and will not abide by any agreement. It only makes the fight against insurgency more difficult,” he said.

The defence minister added that clear messages have been sent to individuals and authorities still engaging in such dealings to desist immediately.

“Now we run a democratic government, so we can’t force compliance with might but we have sent messages to them and I am sure they will comply.”

The Minister also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s stance on ransom payments, stating that the government does not pay ransom to kidnappers. According to him, anyone who pays ransom does so in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the government.