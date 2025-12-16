Delta Assembly passes revised N1.73 trillion 2026 budget

Delta State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the N1.73 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year, approving a budget size that exceeds Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s original proposal by N65.6 billion, a move that has reignited debate over legislative adjustments, fiscal discipline and budget credibility in the state.



The budget was increased from the N1.664 trillion presented to the lawmakers about two weeks earlier by the governor. A breakdown of the approved estimates shows N500 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N1.229 trillion is allocated to capital projects, reinforcing the administration’s claim of prioritising infrastructure and development under its “MORE Agenda.”



The bill scaled through third reading and was passed following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations by its Chairman, Marylin Okowa-Daramola (Ika North-East), during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor (Warri South-West).



The motion for the final passage was moved by the House Leader, Emeka Nwaobi (Aniocha North), and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowowo (Ethiope East), before being unanimously adopted.



Addressing lawmakers after the passage, Guwor described the approval of the budget as a “landmark achievement.”

stressing that the Assembly had fulfilled one of its most critical constitutional responsibilities as provided under Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).



He said the N1.73 trillion budget reflects a shared vision between the legislature and the executive to build a “just, fair and equitable” Delta State.



“Through the process of deliberation and scrutiny, this House has ensured that the budget is people-centred and sustainable,” Guwor said, adding that the Assembly had provided the necessary legislative framework to enable the governor to deliver on his programmes in 2026.