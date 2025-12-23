Delta police roll out massive security for Yuletide

The Delta State Police Command has announced an extensive statewide security operation ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, promising residents a hitch-free festive period.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, ordered a “massive deployment” of personnel before, during and after the festivities to safeguard lives, property and public events across the state.

According to the statement, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders have been directed to identify and deploy officers to major celebration venues, relaxation spots and flashpoints to prevent criminal activities.

Patrol teams drawn from Dragon Patrol, Safer Highways, Quick Response Squad, Rapid Response Squad, CP-SAT and Eagle-Net special squads have been stationed along key corridors, including the Asaba–Onitsha Head Bridge, Anwai Campus Gate to Illah, Onicha-Ugbo–Idumuje-Ugboko axis, PTI and DSC roundabouts, as well as major highways linking Asaba, Agbor, Abraka, Eku, Kwale, Ughelli and Sapele.

Within the Asaba metropolis, the police say heavy deployments have been made to areas often associated with congestion and street crime, such as Summit Junction, Inter-Bau Roundabout, Federal Medical Centre Roundabout, Ogbe-Ogonogo Market, Government House Gate, Airport Junction and several intersections along Nnebisi Road.

Traffic management has also been prioritised, particularly around the Asaba–Onitsha Head Bridge and the ever-busy DSC and Effurun roundabouts. Police personnel and traffic wardens have been assigned exclusively to traffic control, with DPOs of ‘B’ and ‘C’ Divisions in Asaba and the State Traffic Officer tasked to coordinate with other security agencies to ensure free flow of movement.

In Warri, Effurun and surrounding communities, the Ekpan and Ebrumede divisions have been instructed to intensify patrols, while the Marine Police have been deployed to waterways in Escravos, Burutu and Warri to curb sea piracy, illegal bunkering and attacks on traders and travellers.

The Command also announced the commencement of a continuous “Operation Show of Force” across the state from Sunday, December 21, 2025, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

While the police leadership has urged residents to be law-abiding and to support security agencies, the sweeping operation has reignited public debate over the effectiveness of heavy deployments during festive seasons.