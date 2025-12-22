Depend on God of Chosen, Muoka tells members

As the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries marked its 23rd anniversary yesterday at the Church’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, asked members to depend on the God of Chosen in every situation.

Muoka, who spoke on the topic: “Bless The Lord, O My Soul”, recounted the goodness of God and how He delivered the church from many troubles and people who rose up against the church for nothing.

He said some people even prophesied that the church would not last for three months. In all these, according to him, God saw them through and gave the church victory in every area.

He said: “From the beginning of this ministry, we experienced many challenges. Many fasted and even prophesied that in three months we shall close up.

We need to celebrate and thank this God of Chosen for giving us victory for these 23 years of the church. These alone made us Joseph of this generation.”

The elated cleric explained that God has never disappointed the church and will never disappoint His people as they continue to depend on Him.

“God has always confirmed the words of the Lord’s Chosen, and I’m glad to announce to you that God of Chosen is dependable. He is indeed our helper for all these 23 years of this ministry. He has no comparison. God of Chosen is tested and proven. God has made a name for the Lord’s Chosen, and we are the choice of God, and nobody can question His authority, “ he added. Muoka urged the members not to be afraid, saying in the Lord’s Chosen, every word of God is real.