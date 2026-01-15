Detty December boom exposed structural gaps in Nigeria’s tourism – NATOP

A worker combs a patron's hair inside the restroom in the Boho nightclub during Detty December in Lagos

The Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) has reported a significant increase in activity during the festive period, attributing the surge to heightened demand from diaspora visitors seeking to reconnect with their roots.

The National President of NATOP, Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Mustapha pointed to airport pickups, heightened demand for tours, city experiences and cultural trips as clear indicators of increased tour activity during the festive season.

She said the season also helped push Nigerian destinations into the global spotlight through increased visibility, particularly on social media.

Mustapha, however said the peak season also exposed deep structural gaps that continued to limit the tourism sector’s full potential.

She noted that operators were stretched by logistics challenges and rising operational costs, driven by flights, accommodation, short notice bookings and last-minute changes, especially from diaspora guests.

According to Mustapha, these challenges were not minor inconveniences but structural issues that made it difficult for operators to deliver consistent, world-class experiences, even when demand is high.

Looking ahead, in 2026, she said the tour operators were determined to build smarter, rather than difficulty in tackling the challenges.

She said the operators would leverage technology, collaborate with airlines, embassies, creatives and the diaspora community to package Nigeria as a safe, exciting and authentic destination.

She said the association planned to tell Nigeria’s story properly by transforming festive-season visitors into repeat travellers through curated, year-round tourism packages.

“Tour operators plan to curate world-class cultural, heritage, food and festival experiences.

“Promote the country through international travel fairs, digital platforms and travel influencers,” she said.

Mustapha said the association also planned to achieve their goals by strengthening partnerships with hotels, transport providers and event organisers.

She said operators would improve planning through early bookings and structured itineraries.