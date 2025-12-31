Detty December Fest 2025 ends in Lagos

Detty December Fest 2025 has concluded in Lagos, delivering a month-long celebration of music, culture and live experiences.The festival, which was held at Ilubirin from December 7 to 29, was staged in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Dubbed “Africa’s Real Summer”, Detty December Fest delivered a four-highlight-day programme within a month-long series of cultural and musical experiences that drew large crowds throughout December.

According to the organisers, the festival has now positioned itself as one of the most anticipated end-of-year events on the African continent.

The festival culminated in high-energy performances featuring international stars, leading African artistes and hundreds of fans in a vibrant celebration of music and culture.

International hip-hop stars, Busta Rhymes and Gunna, headlined the festival, drawing global attention to the Lagos-based event. African music heavyweights: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shenseea, Phyno, Fave, Juma Jux, Qing Madi and Diamond Platnumz also delivered standout performances.

The festival officially opened on Dec. 7 with a theatrical spectacle featuring aerial ballerinas, setting the tone for the month-long programme. According to the organisers, the grand opening night featured performances by Wande Coal, Young Jonn, Ice Prince, Darey, Fola, Shoday and Jerry Shaffer.

Reflecting on the festival’s success, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Livespot360, Deola Art-Alade, highlighted Lagos residents’ enthusiasm for live music.

“This year showed that the appetite for Detty December Fest is real,” Alade said. Organisers expressed confidence that Detty December Fest would continue to expand Nigeria’s influence in the global creative and live entertainment space.