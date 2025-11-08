Doctors threaten total service shutdown in FCT over colleague’s abduction

Members of the Nigerian Medical Association, Federal Capital Territory (NMA-FCT) chapter, have threatened a total shutdown of services and to embark on a peaceful protest over the alleged inaction of security agencies to rescue their colleague, Dr. Chinonye Nwachukwu, who has been in kidnappers’ custody for the past 16 days.

The doctors said they would have no other option than to “down tools” if security agencies continue to take no action to rescue their kidnapped colleague, a young Nigerian graduate who studied in Ukraine and recently returned to Nigeria to practice.

The President of the association, Dr. Emeka Ayogu, lamented, “Despite reporting the matter the day it occurred to the security agencies, including the Department of State Security (DSS), FCT Command, Commissioner of Police FCT Command, and the Minister of the FCT, our colleague has been in captivity for 16 days.”

He insisted that unless immediate action is taken, “Doctors in Abuja are left with no other choice than to down tools or go on a peaceful protest if Dr. Nwachukwu is not released unconditionally, immediately. The Nigerian Medical Association FCT Chapter strongly condemns and denounces the kidnapping, expressing deep concern for Dr. Nwachukwu’s well-being.”

According to him, she was abducted on October 21, 2025, while on her way to Garki Hospital, where she works. He said that the kidnappers demanded N38 million for ransom, while also threatening harm if law enforcement intervened.

Ayogu, however, urged security agents to intensify efforts to secure her immediate release to bring peace to the family and restore hope in the public. He continued, “The kidnappers refused to let the family communicate with or see Dr. Nwachukwu. Their last communication was three days after her abduction, and her condition remains unknown. Although the family paid an initial amount as demanded, the kidnappers reneged on their promise to let Dr. Nwachukwu speak with her father.”

In a passionate appeal to the security agencies, the NMA-FCT chapter President said the association is grieved and injured by the incident and cannot sit idly by and watch one of their own perish. He added that given the huge investment made to train her in Ukraine by her family and the fact that it is human life at stake, action must be taken.

Dr. Ayogu lamented that in an era where the ‘japa’ syndrome is high and many doctors are leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad, Dr. Nwachukwu, despite being trained in Ukraine, still chose to return home to serve her motherland. “It will be unfair if the government does nothing to rescue her,” he said. According to him, “Her father made significant sacrifices, selling personal belongings to fund her education in Ukraine.”

The NMA said it has exhausted all diplomatic means at its disposal in engaging with security agencies to rescue their colleague, but there has still been no action 16 days after she was kidnapped. Therefore, the body may be forced to take further steps.

The Vice Chairman of the chapter, Dr. Abdullahi Nasiru, also expressed his disappointment about the situation, saying members are ready to demonstrate on the streets of the FCT if the issue remains unresolved. “We have not had any cause to demonstrate on the streets of Abuja, but in a situation where doctors are in danger in an environment where they practice, this is unacceptable. This should not be accepted in any society with functional governance,” he said.

Dr. Uchenna Aniebue of the organisation decried the situation, saying the “NMA-FCT is currently bleeding,” and urged immediate intervention. “We are calling on the government and the security agencies to intensify efforts, to please bring Dr. Chinonye home. We want her home. This is too heavy on us. Each time we go to bed, we think about her situation,” she said.

In solidarity, the Chairman of the Nigeria Dental Association, FCT Chapter, Dr. Theophilus Agho, pleaded with the kidnappers to consider the victim, a young graduate who has not yet had the chance to enjoy life. “We are using this medium to appeal to her kidnappers that she should be kindly released, Dr. Nwachukwu. Her family, the medical association, everybody is waiting for her. We appreciate what the security agencies are doing so far, but they also need to intensify efforts to kindly bring Chinonye back home. She is not just a doctor; she is a daughter and a friend to many people,” he pleaded.