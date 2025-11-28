Document regarding officers’ withdrawal from VIP duties fake – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that a purported document regarding the withdrawal of officers from VIP duties which has gone viral on social media is fake.

In a statement on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, issued a clarification on the document, saying it didn’t emanate from the police.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address a purported document circulating widely on social media and other platforms, claiming to originate from 50 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron, Abuja, directing all police officers attached to certain individuals to report back to base immediately,” Hundeyin said.

“The Force wishes to categorically state that this document, allegedly signed by one CSP Suleiman Abdullahi, described as the Admin Officer of the squadron, is fake and should be disregarded by the public.

“There is no officer by the name CSP Suleiman Abdullahi serving in 50 PMF Squadron, nor is the position of Admin Officer in any PMF squadron held by an officer of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

“This fabrication appears to be a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary confusion.”

Speaking further, Hundeyin said: “For emphasis, the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the implementation of the Presidential Directive on the withdrawal of police officers from VIP duties has indeed commenced.

“However, this process is being carried out in a structured, phased, and professional manner to ensure that no security vacuum is created that could be exploited by criminal elements.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all Nigerians, and measures have been put in place to ensure absolute maintenance of law and order throughout the transition period.”

CSP Hundeyin has therefore urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information and to refrain from sharing unverified documents that could undermine public confidence.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of lives and property at all times.

President Bola Tinubu recently ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, directing that they be redeployed to strengthen core policing functions nationwide.

The directive, issued during a high-level security meeting held last Sunday at the State House, Abuja, underscores the administration’s resolve to bolster police presence in communities amid escalating security threats.

According to the President’s instructions, VIPs who still require security escorts will now rely on well-armed operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), allowing the Nigeria Police Force to refocus on crime prevention, law enforcement, and rapid-response duties.

The decision follows years of public concern over the heavy deployment of police personnel to private individuals, politicians, businessmen, and other privileged persons, leaving many towns and villages grossly understaffed.

In several remote communities, police stations operate with limited manpower, making it difficult to effectively protect citizens from bandit attacks, kidnappings, and other violent crimes.

President Tinubu, acknowledging these gaps, pushed for a significant rebalancing of police resources and to this end, he approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers nationwide.

The Federal Government is also partnering with state governments to upgrade police training facilities and improve the capacity of new and serving officers.