Don tasks FG on preservation of minority languages

The Federal Government has been urged to take decisive steps towards making the Nigerian Language Development Policy functional to safeguard minority languages against extinction.



Professor Gbenga Ibileye of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Federal University, Lokoja, gave the charge while addressing members of Magongo Development Association during their end-of-year party at the Conference Hall of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lokoja, Kogi State.



He said: “There have been threats of extinction of smaller languages in Africa over the years, and indeed, a couple of languages have gone into extinction. The threat is real, and what is expected of the Federal Government is to utilise the National Language Development Policy positively by promoting the development of minority languages in Nigeria.



“But it is obvious the Federal Government has not done enough to fully implement this policy, and this is not healthy for the nation. I’m not seeing the Federal Government demonstrating the political will in this regard.”



According to Ibileye, a Professor of Discourse Analysis and Pragmatics, “It’s high time the Federal Government deployed resources to deliberately promote the development of minority languages; it has a lot of economic benefits.



“One of the ways the Federal Government can diversify its economy is through tourism, leveraging our rich cultures, such as the Magongo language and cuisines.”



Ibileye, who applauded the Magongo for their cultural sensitivity, urged them to turn their culture into a tourist attraction to earn global attention and foreign exchange.



Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of Magongo Development Association (MDA) Mr Felix Mosimabale Balogun, explained: “The 2025 cultural event has Osai language competition as a means of promoting our language among youths.”

