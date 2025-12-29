Don’t give up on Nigeria, Onaolapo urges Nigerians

In the face of the economic crunch bedevilling the country, Nigerians have been advised not to give up on the country, but should pray and contribute their little quota to ensure Nigeria becomes the country of their dreams.

This was the message of the General Overseer of Abundant Life Gospel Church, Dr Janet Onaolapo, during the church’s yearly programme – Christmas Buzz, tagged: ‘Event of Joy’.

Onaolapo affirmed that Nigeria is a great nation. “We should continue to pray and think of what we can do for the nation, rather than what the nation can do for us. Let’s change our values, not just the government.

“The man on the street who is stealing, it’s not the government who caused it. Someone committing a crime, is it the government? The government may have its flaws, but if citizens change their lifestyles and we begin to pursue justice, equity, with the right attitude, our country will change for the better.”

The cleric also called on governments at all levels to take responsibility.

She advised them to always rule with justice, equity and righteousness, adding that they should have the love of citizens at heart because that is the reason they are there.

“They should perform their responsibilities –provide necessary infrastructure, necessary amenities and make the country conducive for the citizens.

If they do their part and the citizens do their part, the country will be better because it takes two to tango.”

While speaking on the yearly programme, which is in its fifth year, she said it was meant to celebrate the birth of Jesus. “His birth is good tidings and great joy to all men. A saviour came to rescue us from sin, from torment.”