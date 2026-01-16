DPO sacrifices N310,000 to appease protesting truck drivers mounting blockage

The DPO ‘B’ Division of the Bauchi State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Holman Simon, on Friday, paid a sum of N310,000 to a truck driver whose tyre was allegedly damaged by a road block object mounted by a team of Federal Government Haulage.

The truck drivers who got annoyed blocked the busy Bauchi–Jos road around the Miri area, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, to disrupt the free flow of movement in protest of the tyre.

A police statement said that CSP Holman Simon (the DPO), in collaboration with CSP Abdulrazak Padah, an Officer in Charge of Operation Restore Peace (ORP), swiftly swung into action, visited the scene, and took diplomatic and professional action.

Police explained that the truck driver was coming from Jos, approaching Bauchi, when a Federal Government Haulage revenue agent stopped him and demanded the stipulated revenue.

“The truck driver did not stop at the moment, and the revenue collectors decided to insert a blocking tool in front of the truck. The driver matched it, and one of his tyres burst, which led to a serious disagreement. Sequel to the scenario, other truck drivers started blocking the ever-busy road parallelly and aggressively, in solidarity with their colleague,” the Spokesman of the Command, SP Nafiu Habib, said.

According to him, the DPO called the drivers to order, requested their demand, and paid the sum of N310,000 to the driver to replace the damaged tyre.

“Thereafter, the trucks respectfully dispersed, and the road became accessible to all users. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the breach of public peace. The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori, applauded CSP Holman and appreciated the people of Bauchi State for their support of the police.”