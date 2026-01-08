Bauchi police arrest man accused of raping eight-year-old daughter

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of raping his eight-year-old biological daughter.

The suspect, identified as Baffa’ji Abba, was taken into custody following a report lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Alkaleri.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nafiu Habib, said in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred on 30 December 2025. He alleged that Abba also sodomised the child through her anus.

“On 31/12/2025 one Baffa’ji Muhammed reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Alkaleri, that on 30/12/2025 at about 1830 hrs, one Baffa’ji Abba, aged 28 years, lured his biological daughter (name withheld), aged 8 years, into a bathroom and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her through both her vagina and anus about five times in a single day against her will,” Habib explained.

He added that detectives led by CSP Kadiri Danjuma, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Alkaleri, immediately visited the scene, moved the victim to General Hospital Alkaleri for urgent medical attention, and arrested the suspect.

According to Habib, the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Sani-Omolori Aliyu, the statement added, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out a discreet investigation and gather evidence to ensure diligent prosecution.

Habib confirmed that the suspect will be profiled and charged in court for the offences established against him.

The police stressed their commitment to pursuing justice in the case and protecting vulnerable children across the state.