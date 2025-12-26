DRTS moves to dismantle number plate, vehicle registration touting in FCT

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced measures to eliminate racketeering and touting in the issuance of vehicle number plates and registration within its jurisdiction.

The agency acknowledged that touts have infiltrated its system, sometimes in collaboration with some personnel, thereby compromising vehicle registration processes.

However, it assured residents that decisive steps are being taken to sanitise the system and restore service delivery without compromising standards.

The DRTS also said that although the Appeal Court judgment, which barred it from enforcement duties in the FCT posed a setback, the directorate is taking steps to strengthen its revenue base through partnerships to meet its financial obligations and contribute to the FCT and national economy.

Speaking in Abuja, Director of DRTS, Abubakar Abdullahi Yeldu, said a cabal working with some staff members had gained notoriety for undermining the system.

He also blamed the situation partly on vehicle owners who bypass official channels and patronise touts, often ending up defrauded.

According to him, the agency has developed a comprehensive reform plan focused on innovation, discipline, and efficiency, with tangible results expected from the first quarter of 2026.

“I must commend my two immediate predecessors for their innovations, including the digitalisation of DRTS operations. Yes, there are challenges, especially the Appeal Court judgment, which limits our enforcement role. But DRTS is not solely about enforcement; that is only a small aspect of our mandate,” Yeldu said.

He explained that the directorate collaborates with other agencies to manage traffic and road safety, particularly at major entry and exit points in the FCT, such as Kugbo, Airport Road, Zuba, Dei-Dei, Dutse Alhaji, and Galadimawa, where heavy traffic is common during peak hours.

Yeldu noted that DRTS has over 1,000 staff deployed across areas, including Abaji, Kershi, Zuba, and Maraba, which border Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Niger states, adding that limited resources are being deployed strategically to manage congestion and road safety.

Addressing public perceptions, he said many people wrongly assume that DRTS exists only for enforcement, noting that its personnel also participate in joint task force operations to clear shanties and dismantle criminal hideouts along major roads.

“You will see someone who buys a vehicle worth over ₦20 million but refuses to properly register it, which costs between ₦56,000 and ₦100,000. Proper registration is essential for licensing, security, and the safety of road users,” he said.

On road lawlessness, Yeldu lamented the growing trend of motorists driving against traffic and then circulating selective videos on social media when confronted by officials, often without context.

He described racketeering in number plate issuance as a serious challenge driven largely by artificial scarcity and hoarding, which he said creates desperation among vehicle owners.

“The scarcity encourages people to look for alternative means, and some individuals deliberately hoard number plates to create a monopoly. We are working with agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Police to ensure this practice is stopped,” he said.

Yeldu added that efforts are ongoing to flush touts out of DRTS offices and their surroundings, admitting that identifying them remains difficult because of their collaboration with insiders.

“We are blocking all loopholes and putting serious measures in place to clip their wings. Going forward, people will get value for the services they pay for,” he assured.

Advising motorists ahead of the yuletide season, the DRTS boss urged road users to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, avoid worn-out tyres, and adhere to speed limits.

“Over-speeding is dangerous. Only those who are alive will celebrate. There is no need to endanger your life or that of others,” he said, urging motorists to embrace traffic rules as part of their New Year resolutions.