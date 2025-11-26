DSS invaded our Abuja office illegally, SERAP insists

Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has reiterated the organisation’s statements on oath and statements of defence filed before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, that the officials of Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), unlawfully invaded its Abuja office, used fake names and came with two unmarked vehicles.

Recall that SERAP had, on September 9, 2024, alleged that the DSS invaded its Abuja office, following the organisation’s letter calling on President Bola Tinubu to probe allegations of corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol.

The organisation said the claims following the court proceedings on Monday that their deputy director ‘admits no invasion’ of their Abuja office in his testimony in court were entirely incorrect.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Our attention has been drawn to certain inaccuracies in the recent reports by some media organisations about the court proceedings on Monday, 24 November 2025, in the Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) lawsuit filed against SERAP by the DSS at the High Court of the FCT Abuja.

“The reports conveyed impressions that do not reflect what transpired in open court and may inadvertently misinform the public.

“We stand by our statements of defence and statements on oath filed in court by our lawyers, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, and the correct reporting of what actually happened in court on Monday, November 24, 2025, that the DSS unlawfully invaded our Abuja office.”