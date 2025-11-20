Duke of Edinburgh urges youths to drive Nigeria’s transformation 

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, has urged young Nigerians to take charge of the nation’s future, encouraging them to embrace challenges, discover their potential, and grow into a leadership cadre to make a real impact on society and the economy.

He, however, stressed that the youths must be guided to solve the complex challenges facing the country by engaging them in non-formal education.

Edward, while speaking yesterday, during the opening session of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Association event in Lagos, urged the Nigerian government to provide a framework for non-formal education to thrive, noting that these skills will help them to tackle key national challenges.

The event, which combines the International Gold Award ceremony with the global youth forum for the first time, attracted 300 young participants from 50 countries, alongside global leaders and officials.

The Duke of Edinburgh said that over the years, the award had trained young leaders and inspired them to overcome challenges .

And find their purpose, describing the impact as worthwhile and profound.

Meanwhile, the Chair, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the International Award for Young People Nigeria, Wale Edun, said that the award blends non-formal education and international leadership programmes for young people across the 139 countries and territories where the award is currently present.

Edun, who is the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, noted that the award, relaunched about 10 years ago with 40,000 participants, had gained a significant boost in Nigeria following the Duke of Edinburgh’s visit.

He affirmed that within 25 years, 25 per cent of the global workforce would come from Africa, emphasising the need to nurture and empower young people to meet future demands.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, while addressing the gathering, reaffirmed the ministry’s support for the award, describing non-formal education as a complementary pathway to formal education.

She underscored the transformative potential of non-formal education in developing leadership, resilience, and practical life skills among youth.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, noted the global impact of the award, saying that last year, nearly 1.2 million young people across 130 countries participated, generating over a billion pounds in social value through volunteering, skills development, health benefits, and community cohesion.

He noted that hosting the global event in Nigeria would boost Lagos’ international profile, strengthen soft power, and enhance hospitality, tourism, creative industries, and the local economy.