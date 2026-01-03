DWI warns against alleged political vendetta, accuses EFCC of politicisation

The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has condemned what it described as the politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), warning that the anti-graft agency is being drawn into an alleged political vendetta against Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The group reminded the EFCC that its statutory mandate is to uphold the rule of law and promote public accountability, not to serve as a tool for political retribution.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Director of Strategic Communication, Dr Tunji O. Bamidele, the group expressed concern over the EFCC’s response to allegations raised by the governor, claiming that the anti-graft agency is being weaponised by certain political interests to undermine the Bauchi State administration.

He said: “The EFCC, as a purportedly independent agency tasked with combating economic and financial crimes, has a responsibility to operate without political bias.

“However, the Commission’s response to Governor Mohammed’s claims reveals a troubling trend: the use of state institutions to pursue political agendas rather than uphold justice.”

DWI further alleged that the unfolding events point to a broader political scheme involving powerful actors, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, warning that allowing the EFCC to be influenced by political actors could plunge the administration into a serious political crisis and weaken democratic institutions.

He added: “It is imperative to highlight that while the EFCC claims to be non-partisan, the reality of its operations suggests otherwise. The insinuation that Governor Mohammed’s calls for accountability are mere fabrications is not only a mischaracterisation but also a dangerous precedent.

“When a sitting governor, who has been a vocal advocate for transparency and good governance, is subjected to what appears to be politically motivated investigations, it raises significant concerns about the integrity of our democratic institutions.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take heed of this alarming situation. Allowing the EFCC to be manipulated by political actors could drag his administration into a deep political crisis, undermining the very foundations of democracy that his government is expected to uphold.

“The President must ensure that the EFCC operates independently, free from the influence of those seeking to leverage state power for personal vendettas.

“Furthermore, it is crucial to remind the EFCC that its mandate is to uphold the rule of law and ensure public accountability, not to serve as a tool for political retribution.

“The agency’s recent actions against Governor Mohammed and his aides must be scrutinised for their legitimacy and motivations. If the EFCC continues to operate under the shadow of political manipulation, it risks losing public trust and credibility, which are essential for effective governance.”

According to DWI, the governor’s past legal challenges should not be used to justify what it described as a new wave of accusations, stressing that all investigations must be conducted with transparency, fairness and due process, regardless of political affiliation.

The group further criticised what it termed selective outrage by opposition politicians, accusing them of hypocrisy for speaking out only when their allies are under scrutiny while remaining silent when members of the ruling party face similar allegations.

The Democracy Watch Initiative urged the EFCC to refocus on its primary mandate of fighting economic and financial crimes, while calling on Governor Bala Mohammed to remain committed to governance and the welfare of the people of Bauchi State.

The group emphasised that democracy can only thrive where accountability, fairness and the public interest take precedence over personal and political grievances.