Early hour explosion rocks Kebbi hospital, as police assure residents of safety

•Govt, police deny bandits, airstrike involvement

Police in Kebbi State have assured residents of Bagudo and surrounding communities that the security situation remains under control after an early hour explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo, yesterday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about midnight on December 30, 2025, when a loud explosion was reported within the hospital premises, causing panic among residents.

A joint security team, comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, military, and local vigilance groups, was immediately deployed to the scene. The area was swiftly cordoned off and secured, while Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) experts commenced a detailed assessment of the situation.

Police confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident. Although a building within the hospital’s staff quarters sustained damage, all occupants had reportedly evacuated the area before the explosion and were unharmed.

The Commissioner of Police in the state has since reinforced security around the hospital with additional tactical units to ensure public safety and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

MEANWHILE, the state government and the police command have debunked viral rumours that the blast suggested a bomb or helicopter involvement.The duo clarified that the explosion was caused by a fire outbreak involving gas cylinders.

Clarifying the matter yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Bala-Tafida, explained that preliminary findings indicated that the explosion occurred as a result of a fire incident, not an explosive device.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the command conducted an assessment by Explosive Ordnance Disposal-Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) experts, alongside the Commissioner of Police Tactical Team.