Ebonyi procures three aircraft to boost economy

The Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, said it has procured three aircraft under the Ebonyi Air Outfit that would arrive in the state on January 26.



Governor Francis Nwifuru disclosed this in Abakaliki during a New Year broadcast to people of the state, noting that it was part of the intensive drive to enhance the state’s economy.



Nwifuru said the move was not about prestige but a calculated initiative aimed at opening Ebonyi to greater economic activity.



“Reliable air transport makes it easier for investors to do business, for professionals to move freely from the state and for our people to connect with other parts of the country and beyond.



“Ebonyi Air will support business growth, encourage tourism and reduce the time and cost of travel. This will also strengthen Ebonyi’s position as a state that is ready to engage with the wider economy and attract new opportunities,” he said.

The governor said that by improving connectivity, the state was creating conditions that support trade, investment and job creation, making it more accessible and competitive.



“Additionally, we will commence the establishment of a modern cement factory to harness our abundant limestone deposits. Raw materials from different parts of Nigeria have been transported elsewhere for processing, and our goal is to add that value at home.



“Processing our limestone within Ebonyi will secure jobs, skills, and income within our communities,” the governor said.



He noted that the cement factory would support industrial development and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people, stressing that the investment would contribute significantly to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and also support construction activities.



He added, “This project is part of a broader plan to move Ebonyi from a consumption to a production economy, one that uses its natural resources wisely.