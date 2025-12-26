Nwifuru will serve two terms as Ebonyi governor, says Deputy Senate Whip

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, on Friday dismissed the rumour that he and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State had an agreement that each of them would serve one tenure as governor, since they are from Izzi, describing the rumour as false and misleading.

Senator Nwebonyi stated this at his country home in Mbeke Isieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area, saying the governor’s second term is non-negotiable, stressing that Governor Nwifuru has a joint political mandate to complete two four-year tenures.

According to him, the rumour of a single tenure is a calculated attempt by a minority group to sow division among the Izhi people through what he described as the “politics of kindred dichotomy.”

“My brother, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, will serve two tenures because it is four plus four.

“We have learnt our lessons and will not allow anyone to divide the Izhi people. There is no room for any form of kindred dichotomy because the closest brother to an Igbojima man is his Enwura brother, and vice versa,” he said.

The senator also highlighted the Ebonyi State Government’s commitment to infrastructure development, announcing that a tour of ongoing and completed projects will begin in the coming days.

He revealed that the state is set to witness large-scale road construction projects beginning in January 2026.

“Road construction will be very massive come 2026.

“As a senator, we build quality roads and solid projects, and more are coming.

“When we tour the project sites in Ebonyi North, people will see that we are seriously committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to our people,” Nwebonyi said.

He reaffirmed his support for the governor’s administration, describing Governor Nwifuru as a leader committed to sustainable development and unity across Ebonyi State.

In other news, the Chairman of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Barrister Nwodo Aloysius Nwodo, has expressed deep concern over the slow pace of several school development projects across the state, blaming the delay on what he described as the “unfortunate attitude of local contractors.”

Nwodo, who represents the Ebonyi North-West (Ishieke Mgbomeze) Constituency, made the remarks while reacting to the 2025–2026 budget presented by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

He noted that the education sector remains the centrepiece of the governor’s development agenda, receiving over 72 per cent of the total budget —its highest allocation in the state’s history.

Despite this unprecedented investment, the lawmaker lamented that many of the pilot school projects identified by the government have not progressed as expected.

“Our problem is ourselves,” Nwodo declared, pointing out that most of the contractors handling school renovation and construction projects are indigenes of the state, yet they are the ones undermining the sector’s progress.

“There is no need mincing words. Our problem is ourselves. The problem the state is having is the contractors, and the contractors are none other than the people of this state,” he said.