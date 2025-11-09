Edo empowers 54,000 women

No fewer than 54,000 women have been economically empowered by the Edo State Government in partnership with the Federal Government.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Eugenia Abdallah, disclosed this during the weekend while briefing journalists on the activities of the ministry over the past year.

According to Abdallah, the ministry empowered the women through the provision of entrepreneurial training, access to microfinance, and skills development initiatives.

“The ministry’s skills acquisition programmes have equipped women with relevant skills to improve their economic prospects, including training in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion and electric vehicle maintenance.

“The Ministry has explored collaborations with organisations like German International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Society for the Empowerment of Young Persons (SEYP) to enhance women empowerment programmes and partnered with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment (FMITI) to expand initiatives that promote women’s socio-economic development,” she said.

The commissioner disclosed that her ministry has “intensified advocacy efforts against human trafficking, raising awareness about its dangers and consequences, and collaborating with relevant agencies to combat this menace.

“We have prioritised programmes that empower the girl child, including education and skills development initiatives, to ensure they reach their full potential and contribute to the development of our dear state. To achieve this aim, the ministry has collaborated with young advocates of good causes and implemented active school programmes to promote positive values and behaviours among young people.

“These initiatives aim to equip the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to drive positive change in not only Edo but Nigerian society,” she said.

She added, “The ministry has provided comprehensive support to rape victims, including medical, emotional, and psychological care.

“While we have worked with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice, we have been committed to advocating for stricter penalties for those convicted of rape.”

Pledges continued focus on women’s empowerment

Earlier, while receiving members of the Afemai Daughters and Wives Association (ADAWA) during a courtesy visit to the ministry in Benin City, Abdallah reiterated the government’s commitment to empowerment, inclusion, and sustainable development, with particular attention to women and vulnerable groups.

She emphasised that the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo continues to prioritise inclusive governance and equal opportunities, ensuring that no group, community, or individual is excluded from the state’s social welfare and empowerment programmes.

“The government remains focused on creating opportunities for all, especially women and the vulnerable. We aim to ensure that no one is left behind in Edo State’s development efforts,” Mrs. Abdallah said.

She commended ADAWA for its unity and ongoing support, encouraging members to maintain their collaborative efforts towards community development. She assured the association that the ministry is open to partnerships with organisations and individuals committed to building an inclusive and progressive Edo State.

In her remarks, the President of ADAWA, Hajiya Zuliat Bello-Osagie, congratulated Mrs. Abdallah on her appointment, describing it as well-deserved. She praised the Commissioner’s dedication to advancing women’s causes and noted that her leadership continues to inspire many across the state.

The Vice President of ADAWA and former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Maimuna Momodu, also commended the ministry’s work in protecting vulnerable citizens and promoting empowerment for women and youth.

She expressed confidence in Mrs. Abdallah’s vision and ability to expand existing initiatives, stating that her leadership would create more opportunities for women’s participation in the state’s development.