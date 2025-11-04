Okpebholo signs law prescribing jail term for forceful entry into Edo govt properties

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has signed into law a bill prescribing a 10-year jail term for anyone who violently or forcefully gains entry into state-owned property.

The governor also assented to another provision stipulating a five-year imprisonment for individuals involved in the unauthorized sale or transfer of government property without the governor’s consent.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Benin.

According to Itua, the new legislation underscores the administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, impunity, and the misuse of public assets.

The statement reads in part: “The Edo State Public Property Protection Law, 2025, establishes the Edo State Public Property Protection Committee, a statutory body mandated to oversee, safeguard, and recover all public properties belonging to the state.

“The law empowers the committee to prevent unauthorized occupation, vandalism, encroachment, alienation, or destruction of public assets.”

The committee, he added, is empowered to identify, inspect, seal, and recover encroached public properties; investigate disputes; and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance.

It may also initiate legal actions through the Ministry of Justice against any individual or organization found in violation of the law.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed that public assets belong to the people of Edo State, not private individuals.

“This law ensures that no one, no matter how highly placed, can appropriate public property for personal gain,” he said.

Under the new law, unauthorized sale or transfer of government property without the governor’s consent attracts a five-year prison term, while violent or forceful entry into state-owned property could result in up to 10 years’ imprisonment, depending on the gravity of the offence

Professionals who aid or abet illegal land transactions involving state property will also face sanctions, including prosecution and possible referral to their professional regulatory bodies for disciplinary action.

The statement further warned that false petitions or fraudulent claims relating to government lands will attract severe penalties aimed at deterring abuse of process.

Meanwhile, the Edo Government says it will soon curtail the menace of cultism and kidnapping by coming out with more stringent measures

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, made this declaration while addressing journalists on Monday in Benin.

Afegbua said the state government would deal decisively with anyone caught no matter his status in the society.

According to him , the government will not be deterred in its efforts to eliminate the social vices, even if it means taken bold actions against individuals or groups.