Okpebholo appoints Patrick Ebojele as chief press secretary, removes Itua

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has relieved Mr. Fred Itua of his appointment as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and appointed Dr. Patrick Ebojele as his replacement.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

Describing Dr. Ebojele as a renowned journalist, public administrator, researcher, and lecturer, the statement highlighted his extensive and distinguished professional record across media practice, public affairs, and academia.

It added that his appointment underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening communication channels between the government and the people of Edo State to ensure clarity, transparency and effective dissemination of policies, programmes, and activities.

According to the statement, Dr. Ebojele’s journalism career spans several reputable Nigerian media organisations, including serving as Edo/Delta Correspondent for Channels Television, as well as holding correspondent roles with the New Nigerian Newspaper, Champion Newspaper and Comet Newspapers.

He replaces Mr. Itua, who, according to the statement, who will “upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course.”

The government also expressed appreciation to Itua for his contributions and service.