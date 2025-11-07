Edo property protection law: No sacred cow in implementation, state govt warns

The Edo State Government said there would be no sacred cow in dealing with whoever forcefully enters government properties, warning those involved in such practice to steer clear.

The Guardian had reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, signed a law prescribing 10-year imprisonment for anyone who violently or forcefully enters state-owned property.

Briefing journalists on the new law yesterday, the Chairman of Edo State Public Property Protection Committee, Eugene Okoloise, disclosed that to make the law known to the public, his committee has started enlightenment through media houses and a community-to-community enlightenment campaign.

“We are going to sensitise the general public, including the rural dwellers, that there is a new law to prosecute anyone who forcefully enters government property. I have plans to go around media houses to sensitise our people. Briefing you on the new law is part of the enlightenment campaign,” he said.

Okoloise said the state government had set up a special court to prosecute such offenders, disclosing that senior lawyers have been assigned to the committee.

While disclosing that over 500 state-owned properties have been recovered from individuals since he took office, Okoloise said he is passionate about making sure all government properties in the hands of individuals are recovered.

He said: “Before now, there was no law empowering us to prosecute offenders. But now that the governor has signed this law, no excuse. Anyone caught would be prosecuted in accordance with the law. And to this effect, the government has set up a special court to prosecute anyone who sells or encroaches on government property.

“And I want to assure the Edo people that anyone caught shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law, no matter how highly placed.”